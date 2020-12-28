‘It’s disgusting and unacceptable’: Residents, neighbors outraged at piles of trash at Overland Park apartments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Trash piles up outside the dumpster at StoneBiar Apartment Homes and so do the complaints. People who live there are furious, as well as some who just drive by the mess.

Lauren Blackburn snapped a picture of the massive pile of trash.

“It doesn’t even cover the scope how big this was,” Blackburn said. “It’s disgusting and unacceptable for the people who live in this community.”

She has family and friends who live in the neighborhood and complex.

Blackburn drove by the area to let a friend’s dog out and was outraged seeing another animal getting into the waste.

She took it upon herself to shoo away the dog, put on gloves and close the open bags to keep people safe.

“I was shocked because we don’t live in Bangladesh, we don’t live in a third world country,” Blackburn said. ” Toxic waste and hazardous waste that cause pestilence that can harm kids and animals and can contaminate our waterways, especially because it’s happening frequently.”



The trash has since been cleaned up, but people who live there said it’s an ongoing problem – waste piles up outside the dumpster at least every other month for days at a time.



“You keep raising the rent that’s not hard, but you’re not putting money back into your community,” Blackburn said.

In a statement to FOX4, Price Brothers said “The excess amount of trash on the Stonebriar Apartments property this week was a result of a holiday falling on a Friday, which is the weekly trash pickup day for this property. We are very sorry our residents were inconvenienced by the delay. We have also repeatedly attempted to thwart illegal dumping on our property.”

“Regardless, all of the refuse area was picked up this morning, per our holiday trash pick-up guidelines. We will continue to monitor the situation and take steps to prevent further issues like this. We take this matter seriously and will continue to ensure our residents receive the best service possible,” Price Brothers Dir. of Residential Management Lisa Gould said.

Blackburn said the solution is simple: more dumpsters on the property, so staff don’t have to sift knee deep through trash and residents can live in a healthy community.



“They’re abhorrent, that they’re negligent, and that they are potentially harming a community of people because it’s toxic and that they need to do something about it, a permanent solution to make people’s lives better,” Blackburn said.