‘It’s disgusting’: COVID sign at Raytown donut shop not sitting well with customers

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A sign at a local donut shop is getting some pushback from customers.

The sign was plastered in the front window of Doughboys Donuts in Raytown a few days ago.

It read “stop importing COVID from Mexico unmask truth.” It’s been changed to read “stop importing COVID through border unmask truth.”



“It’s a slap in the face,” customer Michael Hope said. “It’s disgusting and it hurts.”

Disappointed, outraged and disgusted describe how some people felt after reading the sign.

“Can’t believe that someone would blame an entire people or country for something that we’re not taking care of yourself,” Hope said.

“They have won an award for Best Donuts in KC, but they don’t taste good anymore when you know who’s making them,” customer Chris Meyers said.

The owners of the shop said their intent was not to offend anyone, but they wanted to raise awareness on the issue at the border.

“I don’t personally have a big problem with Mexicans,” Marjain Breitenbach with Doughboys Donuts said. “I got a lot of them that are friends, so I don’t have a problem with that. I got a problem with the border.”

Breitenbach said he believes the border plays a role in the rise of COVID-19 cases, but it’s just part of the problem.

“I mean we get all these rules,” Breitenbach said. “We’re supposed to wear masks and do all this stuff and the border is just poorest and their running in.”

Breitenbachg said the wording of the sign was changed because they didn’t want to mislead people.

Meanwhile, people are saying the company lost loyal customers and hope one day they will understand.

“It’s just hate and divisive, and it’s just misinformation and its attacking the wrong people,” Meyers said.

“To just have that up there, I mean what do they think people would expect to think,” Hope said.