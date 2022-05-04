OLATHE, Kan. — Many police departments in Johnson County are working to develop a feedback form, according to an advocacy group.

The Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County shared the news with followers on Facebook last week.

The group said it received responses from multiple police departments that have decided to develop an online feedback form. The form makes it easier for people to share their thoughts with police in a number of communities.

It comes after the group asked Johnson County cities to approve its five-point plan to improve police feedback there.

The group said there are four cities in the county that haven’t responded to its request. It’s asking people to sign its online petition asking the remaining cities to comply and create an online form.

The group said it was created to align on social justice work and policy change in Johnson County.

