‘It’s going to be hard’: Family remembers 5-year-old KCK boy killed after being hit by car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The family of a 5-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in Kansas City, Kansas last weekend is sharing their loss.

The child was crossing State Avenue at 32nd Street when a car hit him. The family announced his passing Wednesday night.

Ali was a joy to his family. An energetic 5-year-old who liked super heroes and knew every word of his favorite movie “Friday.”

“He would literally wake up out of his sleep when he heard the theme music,” said Uncle Antwan Dampier.

Talking about his fun personality still brings a smile through the family’s grief.

“He used to always call his uncle “big,” laughed Myles. “He was always joking. He was so sweet.”

Ali started every morning making his mom feel special

“He would come in and tell me, ‘good morning mommy, I love you,'” Myles said of the words she will now only hear in her memory.

For four days after being hit by a car, Ali fought to survive. His mom prayed hard as Ali’s body began to recover, but the child’s brain was too damaged. Myles was by her son’s bedside Wednesday and spoke these words when it came time to say goodbye.

“That he’s loved and he’s going to be missed,” she said.

Even at a young age, Ali was protective of his family.

“Especially over me,” His mom said as she giggled. “He wouldn’t let me have no boyfriend or nothing.”

The boy also often shooed the boogie man away from his sisters. Ali is now their angel, protecting from above.

Ali’s family knows he blessed the world in his all too short life. His strength and spirit are something they will hold tight as they figure out how to move on.

“It’s going to be hard but I have other kids so I know that Ali would want me to keep on fighting, so I’m definitely not about to give up,” Myles said. “He’s with God I know that for sure and my son was loved and that’s all that matters.

The person who hit Ali stayed at the scene after the accident and is cooperating with police. No criminal charges have been filed. The family has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.

