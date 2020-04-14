‘It’s heartbreaking’: KC family forced to delay funeral for mom of four killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A metro family is dealing with the added burden of burying their daughter during the global pandemic.

LaShonda Johnson was killed last week when she was hit by a car near Interstate 70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Her dad said she was driving to pick up a friend who was stranded when the crash happened.

The mom of four died at scene

“This was her nature. She was always willing to help someone,” said her dad, Luther Johnson.

Luther said his family is trying to move on, but it’s hard. Stay-at-home orders limit the number of people allowed to gather in public places, including funerals.

The Johnsons understand the precautions being taken, but they’ll have to wait weeks before they all can pay their respects.

“The pain has just been overwhelming,” Luther said. “I can’t really start to describe the grief, the pain, anguish that we’re going through. This is something, I imagine, a lot of families are struggling with now because of the virus."

Abbey Gripka is a psychologist at Truman Medical Center Behavioral Health. She said it’s important that families continue to talk about a lost loved one during this time, so not to get stuck in the process of grieving.

“Just because you don’t get to have the service to memorialize your loved one doesn’t mean your grief isn’t real, that you should put it on the backburner, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be allowed the way you feel,” Gripka said.

She urged families to try and remember the good things about their loved ones and find ways to memorialize them, like cooking their favorite meals, wearing their favorite color or doing their favorite activities.

“No matter how you lose a person, it’s good to find that balance between talking about the unfairness of the loss while also honoring their life and things you love and will miss about that person,” she said.

While the Johnsons wait to pay their final respects, they’re remembering LaShonda as a daughter, sister, mom and soon-to-be grandmother, who had a big heart.

“She was bright, very creative, a beautiful woman,” her dad said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

LaShonda’s two-month-old son was also in the car when she was hit. He was released from the hospital over the weekend and is doing well.

The family has set a tentative funeral date for May 8. They’ve also started a GoFundMe page, which you can donate to by clicking here.