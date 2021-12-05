It’s Jussie Smollett’s turn to testify. Will he?

FILE – Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago. After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself, the big question when the trial resumes Monday, Dec. 6, is whether the actor will tell his side. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself, the big question when the actor’s trial resumes is whether he will tell his side of the story.

The choice is risky, but some legal experts say Smollett’ss only chance of acquittal is by giving the jury another narrative.

And, they say, jurors are told not to hold it against defendants who choose not to testify, but they often go back to the deliberation room and do just that.