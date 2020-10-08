‘It’s just not right’: At least nine vehicles vandalized with letters ‘BLM’ in Waldo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A vandal damaged several vehicles in the Waldo neighborhood overnight, tagging the vehicles with the letters “BLM”

Sarah Garcia, who has lived in Waldo for eight years, was surprised to learn someone vandalized at least nine vehicles.

“It’s really sad that there’s someone out there defacing someone’s property,” Garcia said.

The perpetrator spray painted black “BLM” letters on the vehicles, an abbreviation synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“A lot of people are wondering whether that kind of thing is being done to instigate or whether it’s actually someone with BLM,” Garcia said.

Allison, who asked FOX4 not to reveal her full identity, found the letters spray painted on the passenger side of her vehicle. She said there have been past incidents of people stealing or vandalizing social justice signs, but never vehicles.

“It’s just not right,” she said. “I just think there’s a lot of hate going on and I have a Black daughter and her life definitely matters.”

Allison suspects the vandal hit homes that have “Black Lives Matter” or other support signs in their yards.

“I think it’s just an easy target to see they support Black Lives Matter and go ‘Hey, let’s just go ahead and ruin their day,’” she said.

“It just doesn’t make a lot of sense unless it’s someone trying to create more division, especially as we head toward the election,” said Rev. Stephanie Swanson, the lead pastor at Crossroads Church, located in the neighborhood.

Swanson said the country is so polarized now that when something like this happens, everyone wants to point the finger instead of listening.

“If we would just stop and listen to one another,” she said. “We may not agree on everything but maybe we can take some steps forward to improve the situation, but that’s not what we’re doing.”

Garcia agreed. The mom of two said if people would talk to one another, they’d realize they have more in common than what divides them.

“We don’t have to destroy each other’s properties because we have differences of opinions,” she said.

Many of the residents whose vehicles were tagged told FOX4 they were able to get the spray paint off using a power washer. They don’t plan to remove their yard signs.

The KCPD metro property crimes unit is investigating.