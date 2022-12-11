KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re two weeks away from Christmas and one local mom is making gift-giving less stressful, and more convenient.

Founder and CEO Sarah Allen Preston created the Afloat App because she knows the impact a thoughtful gift can have on someone’s day. She launched the app in early 2022 after her youngest of three boys had open heart surgery during the holiday season.

“For me, it was just this really overwhelming time, and I was you know with my kids in the hospital, I was running back home,” Allen Preston said. “Everything just felt so chaotic.”

She said even after the hardest day, a thoughtful gift meant the world, and wanted to create something that would give others the same uplifting experience.

“I really wanted to bottle that feeling of connection and being cared for and share it with more people,” Allen Preston said.

After you download the app on your phone, you can shop from 30 local stores across the metro, or they also offer services in Dallas. Every item is specifically curated for gifting.

“You can select it right there in the app, the store gets the order, they gift wrap it and we deliver it the same day,” Preston said.

Each gift is also delivered to your loved ones with a handwritten note.

December marks 5 years since Allen Preston’s son had open heart surgery and they’re now partnering with Children’s Mercy to give back to families facing similar hardships; The app has a section of curated items to buy that will then be delivered to kids and their caregivers in the hospital at Children’s Mercy.

“You know it’s not about the things,” Preston said. “Again, it’s really about celebrating a connection between two people, and this for that reason is such a special time of year.”