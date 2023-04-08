KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City business is starting over after a massive fire burned their building to the ground just days before Easter.

“It’s pretty gut-wrenching to see smoke on the horizon and knowing that it’s coming from something that you love,” tattoo artist David Gant said.

A normal Thursday for the crew at Grimm Tattoo on Broadway quickly turned into every business owner’s worst nightmare.

“The roof was entirely on fire, smoke billowing up, you could see it for miles and miles,” Gant said.

A family business going back more than 100 years was gone in a matter of hours. But owner Wes Grimm says what seems like a tragedy isn’t stopping them from getting back to doing what they love.

“When I looked around the fire was burning, and when I looked around in a circle, everybody that works here was standing there, and that’s when I knew. We can do this,” Grimm said. “Around the corner here, we already rented another space, and so we’re already in the process of our building.”

They’re temporarily working out of a space at 311 W 39th Street, accepting walk-ins just days after the fire.

“We spend most of our lives here, this is not just our job, it’s like our family,” Gant said. “We’re ready to keep moving, we’re trying to keep all our people working and keep this train headed down the track here.”

Luckily, no one was hurt, but investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

They started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild. You can find it here.