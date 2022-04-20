KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After more than 8 months of searching for justice for a father of two killed at a local park, one Kansas City, Kansas, family is a little closer to justice — but not all the way there.

For them, the answer as to why justice hasn’t completely been served is simple: They believe the person charged in 30-year-old Skylar Needham’s death isn’t the only person responsible.

“The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office was notified yesterday, April 19, 2022, that David Young III had been taken into custody by the U.S Marshals in Cleveland, Ohio,” Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic said.

It was a moment of relief for a family desperate for someone to be held accountable.

“I was thrilled that they made a charge. But I am not completely satisfied because there are other people,” Skylar’s sister Loren Wallace said.

For more than 240 days, she’s been without her brother, and his 2 daughters have been without their rock.

“They miss him. You know, it’s really hard for young children to understand death, and so they’re really struggling with it.” Wallace said.

Needham visited Matney Park on Aug. 15, 2021, to play Pokémon Go, something he loved to do, his family said. Expect this particular morning he never made it back home.

“An innocent person that was murdered for no reason is completely unacceptable. He did not deserve that,” Wallace said.

Now police have charged Young with three counts, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

For the family, it’s only the beginning of getting the answers they want and deserve.

“It’s not over until everybody that was involved is arrested and apprehended for what they did,” Wallace said.

It’s a stance the sheriff’s office believes as well.

“This still is an ongoing investigation, but I can tell you we’re not done. We expect more charges to be filed as we move through this investigation,” Soptic said.

Despite his absence, Needham’s family said they still feel his presence every day.

“Skylar was just a fun loving person, and everybody that met Skylar loved Skylar,” Wallace said.

If you have any information in regard to his killing, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

