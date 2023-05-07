KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community enjoyed Brookside’s 37th annual art show this weekend, featuring dozens of local and traveling artists.

“It’s one of the best shows in the country,” artist Jason Brueck said.

Brueck is a full-time artist from Nashville, Tennessee, and travels to art shows across the country. He says he never misses the show in Brookside.

“The people here are amazing, great neighborhood,” Brueck said. “Not only do you maybe find some artwork that you connect with, but then you get to talk to the artist and the person who created it.”

Brookside’s Executive Director Sean Ackerson says it’s also a great way to experience the other businesses in the neighborhood.

“We have people that drive in from Joplin, Topeka, from Illinois,” Ackerson said. “It really is like a giant reunion in the middle of an art show, and we just happen to be surrounded by some of the world-class artists in the country and we’re so happy to have them here each year.”

Erica Iman is a local artist who specializes in ceramics and paintings. She won the Best of Show award this year and says the community is what sets the Brookside art show apart.

“A lot of people that I haven’t seen in the last year gets to come by lots of hugs and chats and discussions,” Iman said. “And then get to meet new people in the community that I can keep in contact with throughout the year.”

The art show is held every year in Brookside and features different artists, food and drinks.