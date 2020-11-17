‘It’s probably not enough’: KC doctor says new metro COVID restrictions miss the mark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After several metro municipalities have enacted or announced new restrictions related to the spread of the coronavirus, a prominent local doctor said it’s not enough.

Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean for the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, is calling for more rigidity. However, he said he understands that leaders are trying a balancing act.

“It’s probably not enough, but we also have to balance out so many different things,” Dr. D’Agostino said on FOX4 News at 8 a.m. “These decisions are really being made based on the need to protect people against the coronavirus infections and to keep the economy open.”

When asked about varying rules across county lines, the doctor said that’s a big part of the problem.

“It’s very confusing. It is critical that they are all on the same page, and we have evidence over the past eight months of how not being on the same page is contributing to the same challenges,” he said.”

New Johnson County, Kansas rules went into effect on Monday, Nov. 16. Places in that serve alcohol have to close at midnight. Public mass gatherings are limited to 50 people or 50% as well. Schools and places of worship are exempt.

That same day, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced tighter restrictions for the city. The new order shuts down bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. and limits gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Shortly after Lucas’ announcement, leaders with Jackson County and Unified Government announced coordinated orders. Some of those restrictions are even tighter.

Dr. D’Agostino said COVID-19 patients from counties with less ridged guidelines are overwhelming other counties’ hospitals. He also has heard of people suggesting going to dinner across county lines due to lighter restrictions.

“We should be making individual decisions not only to protect ourselves but also to protect the people around us,” he said.

The doctor said it came down to individual freedoms and doing the right thing.

“We have the ability to make choices, and what better way to declare your independence and to make the right choice to help others?”