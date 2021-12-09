‘It’s scary’: Neighbors react after 2 teens shot outside Kansas City charter school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens were taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night outside a Kansas City charter school. Another teen is in police custody for questioning.

The shooting triggered officials to cancel class Thursday to give the community time to process the event.

“Sadly, we hear gunshots almost every night,” neighbor Greta Erhardt said.

Erhardt has lived near the Kauffman School for 18 years.

She said it’s a nice place to live. But despite their work with the community officers, she said crime in the area has increased in last couple of years.

Wednesday night, two teen were shot. Police said another teen was taken into custody for questioning.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the school parking lot.

An off-duty officer heard gunshots across the street.

“It’s scary,” Erhardt said. “I know people that won’t go walk their dogs in the middle of the day. Daytime we’re fine. So to hear that, that shooting happened at 8 p.m. I mean I know it was dark out, but that’s still really early.”

Police said the shots were fired outside during a basketball game inside the gym. Kauffman School was playing against Hogan Prep Academy.

Hogan Prep sent FOX4 a statement that said in part, “There was an altercation that resulted in a majority of fans leaving the Ewing Marion Kauffman School’s gym. When students and fans were outside, shots were fired.”

Officials said the injured teens are not students at either school.

Security was increased at Hogan Prep and student attended class virtually.

Kimberly Wilson talked to a neighbor whose child was in the gym.

“Her daughter was at a game and they had her inside the school, and she didn’t know what was going on,” Wilson said. “I assured her I never seen anything like that before. So, it was a shock.”

Police said another teen was taken into custody for questioning.

Erhardt is not surprised by their young age.

“I mean, they can get pot and guns easier than textbooks half the time,” Erhardt said. “Kids having places to go and things to do is the key. And, you know , getting them turned onto their own creativity, instead of trying to be big man on campus.”

In a letter to parents the school writes, “As our community processes and copes with the aftermath of such a scary situation, we are here to support.” School officials went on to say, “We will be partnering with our social work team to determine supports and next steps for students.”

As for the investigation, police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.