‘It’s scary’: Northland woman describes standoff that ended in her backyard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland woman is sharing details of a stand-off that lasted for two hours in her backyard Tuesday.

Dorothy Jones said she was initially at worked and watched the events play out through her home surveillance cameras.

“It’s very bizarre, because you want cameras for safety, but when you actually see something, it just takes you back,” Jones said. “It was scary, but everything worked out.”

The standoff turned into a nearly three hour event. Negotiators, SWAT and additional police all responded to the scene in the Crestview neighborhood.

Police said it began when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near NE 46th Street and Holmes Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over and a woman got out with a gun.

Police said the woman pointed the firearm at her own head and then ran to Jones’ backyard.

Investigators said the woman made suicidal threats and caused police to shut down part of I-29 and a nearby schools to lockdown.

“It’s always an ever-evolving, quick fast paced situation that we want to slow down so that we have an opportunity to bring trained negotiators to the scene. We don’t want anyone to hurt themselves or anyone to hurt in the area,” said Ofc. Donna Drake with the KCPD Media Unit.

Portions of Jones’ surveillance video captures SWAT surrounding her home.

Jones said she is thankful no one was hurt and there was no damage to her home.

“Nobody died, you know, that’s something to be thankful for no matter what. If she would have been hurt, I don’t think I would have been able to really rest,” Jones said. It’s scary. “Maybe she ran there because she saw the big, blessed sign on the door. I just believe that God watches over me and my home and he showed me that today.”

The woman finally surrendered and was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.