‘It’s senseless’: At vigil for murdered pregnant woman, group calls for change in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After news of charges in the death of a pregnant 20-year-old, Diamon Eichelburger’s family, community advocates and city leaders held a vigil in her honor Wednesday.

But the balloon release and vigil, held at Golden Gate Funeral home, turning into a call-to-action for people in Kansas City to step up and do better.

“It’s senseless. It’s senseless. Put down these guns, man,” said Athena Rice, Eichelburger’s godmother. “I want to see my grand-babies grow up. I want to see my kids grow up..”

Eichelburger was killed late Monday morning outside a 7-Eleven near 27th and Van Brunt Boulevard. She was four months pregnant and pushing her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller at the time of the shooting.

“No woman should be murdered walking with a stroller and an unborn child,” Councilman Brandon Ellington said.

Ellington wasn’t the only city leader to speak up about the senseless act of violence. Members from ADHOC, Corey’s Network and members of the Kansas City Police Department also attended the vigil.

“We as a police department can do better than this,” KCPD Maj. Ryan Mills said. “We as a community can do better than this, and all of us can work together to stop the violence plaguing this city now more than ever.”

Standing in front of the crowd, Eichelburger’s father, James Cunningham, shared his appreciation to the community during this time — but also his grief.

“I loved her dearly. Ain’t nothing in this world I wouldn’t do for her, and to just see her cut down like this, man, it cuts so deep. Messes with your mental a lot,” Cunningham said.

The family said now their focused on surrounding Eichelburger’s young daughter with love, good energy and positivity. They’ve set up a Gofundme to provide for her. You can donate here.

Golden Gate Funeral Home directors are helping plan a two-day ceremony they want to be free of charge. The funeral home is accepting donations to help pay for expenses. You can contact Golden Gate at 816-255-3676.