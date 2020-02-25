‘It’s senseless’: KCPD officer who saved 11-year-old after drive-by has message for shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Officer Jeremy Chick says he's no hero. He was just doing his job Sunday night when he saved a little girl's life.

An 11-year-old was shot twice in a drive-by shooting while sleeping at her home near 92nd and James A. Reed Road in Kansas City.

If not for Chick's actions, doctors say she might not have lived.

"She lost a lot of blood. The floor was covered. The bed was covered," Chick said.

RELATED: KC officer who applied tourniquet saved 11-year-old’s life after drive-by shooting into home

He jumped into action and applied a tourniquet to her arm to stop her from losing more blood. The officer recruit with him applied pressure to her stomach wound.

"Everything to save a life," he said. "That’s the most important thing to me in my world at the moment was her and getting her stable."

He was concerned at one point that the life-saving technique wouldn't be effective because of how small the girl's arm was, but it worked.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable and recovering.

Chick has been with KCPD for seven years, and this was the fourth time he's applied a tourniquet to help save someone's life. It's training that all KCPD patrol officers receive through Truman Medical Center.

But Chick said it's disheartening that this most recent victim was an 11-year-old girl.

He has a poignant message for the person who pulled the trigger:

"You effected a child’s life for the rest of her life. Something this traumatic will affect everyone involved, whether it’s the first responder, the parents, the sister, the brother. It will affect the entire family for the rest of their lives. So it’s senseless."

His department echoed his thoughts, calling the drive-by shooting the ultimate act of cowardice.

KCPD is still looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.