‘It’s tedious work’: Fort Osage Superintendent discusses hybrid model for 2020-21 school year

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Fort Osage students and staff returned to school on Tuesday after a long summer break. About three-fourths of the population returned to in-person learning, while the remainder will attend classes online.

All students are required to wear a mask when attending school.

“It’s tedious work. It’s work everyday. It’s having conversations everyday with folks here at Fort Osage School District,” Dr. Jason Snodgrass, Fort Osage Superintendent, said. “It’s a team effort. It’s also having conversations regularly with the Jackson County Health Department, to make sure we have protocols in place and to make sure students are safe.”

Dr. Snodgrass said they plan to stay on the hybrid schedule for the first semester but will continue to reassess that plan everyday.

The past few years Fort Osage have let students out early on Thursdays, but with 5-12th grade students in a hybrid model, their schedule is as follows:

Students in 5-12th grade will have late start Fridays for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students in K-4th grade will have early out Fridays for the 2020-2021 school year.

Friday Learning Expectations for 5-6 Grade Students

Teachers will be providing ongoing instruction on Fridays for our 5-6th grade students while they are learning at home. Teachers will be engaged in professional development and collaboration from 7:45-8:30 a.m. each Friday. After 8:30 a.m. teachers will be scheduling individual conferences and small group instruction for students. T

Friday Learning Expectations for 7-8 Grade Students

Students will follow a virtual schedule on Fridays from 7:30-11:30 a.m. They will then have a break from 12:00-1:00 p.m. while teachers are engaged in professional development and collaboration. From 1:00-2:50 p.m. teachers will provide pre-arranged intervention with students or connect with students who have not been logging in for that week.

Friday Learning Expectations for 9-12 Grade Students

The teachers will be involved in professional development and collaboration from 7:05-7:45 a.m. Students will be expected to follow a virtual schedule from 7:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. There will be a break from 11:20-11:40 a.m.)

Free Meals for Kids This School Year

The USDA has extended the Summer Feeding Program for all children up to 18 years of age through December 31, 2020, or until the funding runs out.

At the current moment, breakfast and lunch will be free through December 22 when we release for the holidays.

When 5-12th grade students who selected in-person learning are here at school they will receive meals at no cost.