It’s the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year. Here’s a look at the upcoming night sky

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your chances for enjoying a little extra daylight after dinner are dwindling.

August 24 – it’s the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year in Kansas City.

After the summer solstice on June 20, the days have been steadily growing shorter. There is still more daylight than there is night, but that will change at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, when we pass through the fall equinox.

FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith tracked the night sky, showing what 8 p.m. will look like over the next two months. Metro residents will still have a bit of light through most of September. However, the sky will be completely dark by about mid-October.

Graphic made by meteorologist Michelle Bogowith

The next 8 p.m. sunset will happen on April 20, 2021, as daylight hours increase. That means KC has slightly fewer than eight hours a year where the sun sets before 8 p.m.

The 8 p.m. sunset times are also subject to daylight saving time. The end of daylight saving will happen on Nov. 1, turning a 6:17 p.m. sunset into a 5:17 p.m. sunset. The time shift will start back up on March 14, turning a 6:25 p.m. sunset into a 7:25 p.m. sunset.

Graphic created by meteorologist Michelle Bogowith