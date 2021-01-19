‘It’s worrisome’: Video captures shots fired during tow truck dispute in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Three distinct gunshots can be heard in a video sent to FOX4 involving a tow truck driver and a group of people in an Independence neighborhood Monday.

Neighbors say this unfolded at 32nd Street and Mar-Bec Trail.

The video shows a man running through a yard and in front of a home after the shots rang out.

Chuck Kriha came outside to a bullet hole in his shed. He and his wife were inside when the shots rang out.

“My first thought was making sure that she was safe and for us to get away from the windows to get cover to make sure that we didn’t hit,” Kriha said. “If he would’ve run on the other side of my shed, it would’ve put our house in his crosshairs.”

More video showed the tow truck that neighbors said was involved in the shooting as it drove down 32nd Street. Witnesses said the driver was picking up a go-kart type vehicle.

Independence Police said they received a call for a disturbance, but officers were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting or anyone allegedly involved.

A witness, who didn’t want to be named, told FOX4 she saw the tow truck, a couple other vehicles and someone involved picking up spent shell casings.

“I’m just fortunate that no one got hurt,” Kriha said. “I’m just glad for that.”

Independence is off to a violent start in 2021.

Independence Center has seen a handful of incidents since New Year’s Eve, including two shootings. On Saturday, officers were fired at during a child welfare call on North Jennings Road.

Kriha just wants it all to stop.

“It’s worrisome,” Kriha said. “It’s disappointing, too. Independence used to be a very nice neighborhood, very historic area, and it’s frustrating to see a lot of crime happen.”