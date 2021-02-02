J. Rieger sending 2,500 bottles of sanitizer to Tampa to keep Chiefs fans safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City distillery is shipping sanitizer to Tampa to keep Chiefs Kingdom safe from COVID-19.

J. Rieger and Co. packed up and sent 2,500 bottles of Rieger’s Remedy Sanitizer to Super Bowl LV on Tuesday. The company hopes to keep fans in Tampa safe during Super Bowl festivities.

The distillery has been making sanitizer for months since the need skyrocketed during the pandemic.

“We ended up producing over 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer that ended up reaching from coast to coast,” said Ryan Maybee, VP of sales and hospitality with J. Rieger. “So anything we can do to help our community, help the crowd down there in Tampa and hopefully send a little bit of good vibes to the Chiefs winning the game.”

The sanitizer hitched a ride with Fergolicious BBQ, a KC company making its way to Tampa for the big game.

The sanitizer will be used at a watch party for “Arrowhead South,” a group of Chiefs fans who live — you guessed it — down South.