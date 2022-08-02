KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the county, White said he experienced mild symptoms when he woke up Tuesday morning. He took an at-home test before leaving the house to vote. The test showed he was positive for the virus.

White said he was able to cast his ballot through curbside voting. The Jackson County Election Board offers for anyone suffering from COVID-19 on election day.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are mild,” White said. “I would like to specifically thank all of the election officials for providing a safe and convenient option for anyone who has contracted COVID-19 to still participate in today’s election.”

White said he is vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

He said he plans to work from home and isolate according to CDC guidance.

The CDC lists Jackson County as an area with high levels of community transmission. The county has been at that level for several weeks.

Jackson County follows CDC guidance. Because of that, masks and other precautions are being enforced inside all buildings owned by the county.

The precautions will be in place until the CDC says the community transmission level dropped.

