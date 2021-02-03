Jackson Co., MO authorizes half-million dollar food assistance program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. announced a $500,000 food assistance program that will provide funding awards for food agencies supporting the effort to minimize hunger caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ordinance 5843 allocates the money from CARES Act funds to allow eligible food agencies to purchase and distribute food to Jackson County residents.

“The unanimous support of the County Legislature for this program is a clear indication that hunger is not a partisan issue, but an issue of humanity, dignity and compassion,” White, Jr. said in a statement. “Together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide any support we can to ensure our residents can take care of themselves and their families during this challenging time. No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from and it is my hope that making these dollars available will ease that burden for those in need in Jackson County.”

Food agencies who apply and are eligible can be approved for award amounts of up to $30,000.

The deadline to apply for the funding is March 3, 2021 and can be done online. All applications will be submitted to the County Legislature for approval.

Jackson County, MO has allocated $1.8 million to combat hunger since the start of the pandemic.