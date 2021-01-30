Jackson Co., MO Health Department: No COVID-19 vaccine shipment this week

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time, the Jackson County, MO Health Department said they have not received the vaccine shipments they requested from the state this week.

The health department said that out of the nearly 130,000 responses they’ve received from the COVID-19 vaccine communication form, more than 60,000 were high-risk individuals.

“Know that we are just as frustrated with the process, and are willing and able to vaccinate as soon as we receive more doses,” the health department said in a Facebook post.

They said that at the pace they are currently receiving the COVID-19 vaccine doses, it will be weeks before they have enough doses available for those at high-risk.

“In the meantime, please know that we are doing all that we can, we understand your frustration, and we stand ready with our partners to provide this service to the community,” the post said.

The health department is asking for people to continue filling out the form online. Notifications will continue to be sent out to individuals who have completed the form as the department has more doses available.