Jackson Co., MO Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in Jackson County fatal shooting surrenders

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The suspect in a Friday night fatal shooting in an unincorporated part of Jackson County, MO has been located and surrendered, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.

Sarah Devera, 27, was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of an unidentified victim.

The victim was dropped off at the Inter City Fire Protection District’s station on Blue Ridge Boulevard near E. 17th Street with life threatening injuries around 8:20 p.m. Friday night, Sheriff Darryl Forte said.

The victim later died from their injuries.

Details about the shooting and what led to it are not yet available.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Cox at 816-806-9432 or Jackson County Dispatch at 816-795-1960.

You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.