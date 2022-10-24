KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said it is being threatened after charges were not filed against a woman in a deadly shooting involving a Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.

The numerous threats began Monday morning, according to the prosecutor’s office. The phone calls are offensive, racist, and also include threats of violence toward Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and the employees of the office.

“Our employees are public servants who offer their careers and lives. They work hard to uphold the rule of law. The rule of law required that this case be declined,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors point out that evidence proved the Oct. 6, shooting was self-defense and a Missouri law prevents the office from filing charges in the deadly shooting that killed 41-year-old Tony Santi.

Prosecutors said video from the shooting showed Santi following Ja’Von Taylor out of an Independence convenience store. Once outside, the argument that began inside the store became physical.

The woman at the store with Taylor tried to break up the fight before shooting Santi, an off-duty firefighter, according to prosecutors.

“The facts specifically demonstrate that the shooting female fired a single shot in defense of the man who was being strangled. Her statement and actions were supported by an independent witness. That witness, who has professional medical training, described the man who was being choked as “totally defenseless,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators said that according to a witness, the shooter was “begging him to stop” and her “hands were shaking” as she held the gun.

Taylor is facing a weapons charge from the incident because he is a felon and prosecutors said his gun was used in the shooting. It is illegal for a felon to have a firearm.

