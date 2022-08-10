Body-worn cameras are being distributed to 6,000 Customs and Border Protection agents by the end of the year.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Jackson County Sheriff’s employees will begin wearing body cameras Thursday morning.

Sheriff Darryl Forte announced all uniformed deputies and supervisors have a body camera. They will be required to wear the camera while on duty and while working any security or secondary job.

The cameras will work with the office’s current in-car camera systems, allowing the Sheriff’s Office to collect video recordings of incidents from multiple angles.

“Body worn cameras alone cannot build trust in law enforcement, but across the country body worn cameras have shown to be a useful tool in strengthening and safeguarding the relationship between Law Enforcement and other segments of the community,” Forte said.

Sheriff Forte said he expects the body cameras to promote accountability and integrity within the department, while also gathering evidence that may be needed for investigations.

Recordings will also be used for training purposes.

Deputies have already been trained on the use of body cameras, according to the department.

