Jackson County advises emergency fund to help homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White on Tuesday is recommending the immediate approval of $500,000 from the County’s Homeless Assistance Fund to help with the serious housing crisis happening across the nation.

White’s proposal was originally included in his proposed 2022 budget, but it could not go into effect until at least January 1, 2022, according to the county. However, if the County Legislature were to approve the proposal, funding could be made available to local nonprofits within weeks, if not months sooner.

“With the Legislature’s approval of this funding proposal, we can reduce the risk of homeless persons finding themselves in a dangerous, life-threatening situation,” White said.

“The County has the resources to help agencies provide immediate relief to those without warm and safe shelter before the weather gets bad. I understand this amount funding is not enough to solve the problem, but it provides a starting point as we continue our work to find long-term solutions said Jackson County Legislator Scott Burnett, 1st District.

According to Jackson County, White’s proposal could also provide support for ongoing efforts throughout the county, including with Kansas City’s Houseless Task Force which is working to provide safe and warm housing for the homeless during the winter.

The county is currently looking for proposals from qualified agencies to provide homeless services. Those proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Click here to learn how agencies can submit a proposal.