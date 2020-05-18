Kansas City requests CARES Act funding in excess of $50 million from Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City leaders are seeking federal money from the CARES Act from Jackson County, and Mayor Quinton Lucas testified before the county legislature on Monday to explain the city’s funding needs.

He spoke on the reality of the city’s budget as the city is trying to find a way to continue to fight COVID-19, while re-opening at the same time.

The city asked for almost $55 million to be split between the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, the fire and police departments, sanitation, small business assistance and housing assistance to name a few.

Mayor Lucas also plans to have similar meetings with the other three counties that Kansas City sits in — Clay, Platte and Cass.

The Jackson County Legislature has not approved the city’s request yet. FOX4 is continuing to follow developments with this story, and will have updates in later Monday newscasts.