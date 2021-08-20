Jackson County announces relocation plan for people living on site of future jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County announced a relocation plan for people living in a mobile home park where the county plans to build a new jail.

The $1.2 million plan includes money to find specialized housing and relocation assistance to families currently living in the Heart Village Mobile Home Park. It also calls for a relocation consultant and money to help families pay for a new place to live.

In addition, Jackson County said is expects costs for relocation and housing assistance to average $10,000 per household, including $5,000 to help cover any additional expenses.

The Jackson County Legislature still needs to approve the plan.

Residents were upset about the news and told FOX4 they have until February to relocate.

Last month, the Jackson County Legislature approved spending more than $7 million to buy the mobile home park located at 7000 E. U.S. 40 Highway. The County finalized the purchase of the property last week.

The new Jackson County Detention Center is expected to cost roughly $260 million to build.