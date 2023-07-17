KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County leaders approved a plan to spend thousands to study the county’s 911 system.

The Jackson County Legislature approved spending up to $200,000 for the Mid-America Regional Council of Kansas City to conduct a county-wide needs assessment during its meeting Monday afternoon.

The assessment is expected to identify weaknesses and gaps in the current regional 911 system and determine whether changes could lead to better service.

The decision is in response to a push by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and the Board of Police Commissioners who want to add a prompt. People calling 911 would hear the prompt before speaking to a dispatcher. The prompt would direct the call to the emergency service the caller needs. The issue came up during last month’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

The mayor and other leaders hope the change will cut wait times and help decrease the demand on overworked dispatchers.

MARC’s Public Safety Communications Board has to approve the prompt before the 911 system can be added.

During a meeting last week, members of the Public Safety Communications Board said the request is complicated. Members tabled the issue after saying they didn’t have answers to many of their questions.

Lucas responded by saying that MARC is not working quickly enough with Motorola, which makes the system MARC uses, to see if the change is possible.

After MARC tabled the issue, Lucas introduced a resolution for the city to establish its own 911 call center. The city council has not voted on the issue at this time.

Jackson County expects the review of the county’s 911 system to take up to nine months to complete, according to documents provided to legislators.

Funding for the review will come from the 911 System Fund. The fund contains money from a $1 monthly fee on all wireless phones in Jackson County.