KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Assessor’s office will hold meetings about property assessments beginning this week.

A total of four community meetings are planned between now and April 5.

A representative from the Assessor’s Office will attend each meeting and share information about how the county collects information about properties and how owners can appeal, if necessary.

Meetings are planned at the following times and locations:

Lee’s Summit Wednesday, March 22 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Mid-Continent Public Library – Colbern Road 1000 NE Colbern Rd., Lee’s Summit, Mo.



Kansas City, Mo. Monday, March 27 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Morningstar Youth & Family Life Center 2525 E 27 th St., Kansas City, Mo.



Blue Springs Wednesday, March 29 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Fleming Meeting Hall 21906 SW Woods Chapel Rd., Blue Springs, Mo.



Independence Wednesday, April 5 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Mid-Continent Public Library – North Independence 317 W. 24 HWY, Independence, Mo.



Last week, the Jackson County Assessor warned it’s possible that property values could jump 30% this year.

Property owners should receive notices by mid-April.

While the notice comes from the Jackson County Assessor’s office, it says the majority of the tax money collected goes to other services.

The office says Jackson County receives about 7 cents of every of tax dollar, while the remaining 93 cents of every tax dollar go to the taxing authorities, like school boards, fire districts, water districts, cities, and other services funded by taxes.