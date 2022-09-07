KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Years of planning turns into reality as Jackson County breaks ground on a new detention center.

The new facility will be located near U.S. 40 Highway and Manchester Trafficway, at the site of a former mobile home park.

The county paid to resettle the people who previously lived at the location.

Legislators said the new jail is designed to rehabilitate inmates through educational and social support services.

Officials also promised the new facility will meet the necessary safety, security and efficiency needs.

Jackson County’s detention center is expected to cost more than $250 million and would be able to house more than 1,200 inmates.

Kansas City also is considering building its own detention center to house more than 200 municipal inmates. The city already owns land adjacent to the county’s site.

The new Jackson County detention center is designed with the possibility of incorporating the city’s needs. It can be expanded to 1,366 beds, if needed.

Construction of the new detention center is expected to be a three-year process and is expected to be completed in 2024.

