LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Assessment Department’s been promoting the phone number 877-895-9675 as a way to start the process of filing an assessment appeal.

Resident John DeLuca tried calling that number Monday, as he has many times before. He heard something new that day, just a dial tone.

“Usually, you get a message, and it says, ‘blah, blah, blah, blah,” DeLuca said in an interview with FOX4. “

Then, it goes to a second message that says, ‘Due to the high call volume, we can’t take your call at this time’. You can’t leave a message. You can’t anything.”

There may be a reason for that.

“With the high volume of calls to the call center, we now have the number rolling over to our customer service number to try to assist more people filing their appeal,” Jackson County Director of Communications Angie Jeffries said in a statement to FOX4 Monday.

FOX4 could not meet up with Jackson County’s Director of Assessment, Gail McCann Beatty.

DeLuca wanted an informal appeal but never could get one set up. He thinks there will be a lot of people who won’t be able to afford to pay taxes in the future that he says are highly inflated.

“Have some compassion on the people of Jackson County,” DeLuca continued. “It is wrong to not have a timely appeal process, and it’s basically discouraging people from filing appeals because I have taken a ton of my own time to do this.”

“If you do have a computer, we encourage people to file online,” Jeffries continued. “This will allow the phone line to free up space for those who do not have the ability to go online to file.”

Jeffries also says the informal appeal process is all booked up, so you cannot meet with the assessment department in person or virtually anymore if you haven’t already filed an appeal. If you still want to file though, your issue directly goes to the county’s Board of Equalization. The county encourages you to do that.