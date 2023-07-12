LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Jackson County home assessments are up an average of 30%.

That means dozens of different area taxing jurisdictions stand to get more money. But how much?

The City of Lee’s Summit, like most Jackson County cities and school districts has already set its budget for the fiscal year that started this month. But it hasn’t set it’s levy and won’t until September.

“We can’t calculate it until then because there are changes made in that aggregate assessed valuation up until that point,” Bette Wordelman, Lee’s Summit finance director, said.

With tens of thousands of Jackson County homeowners appealing their assessments the total assessed value of all homes in the city is bound to be less than the preliminary estimate. Finance directors are hoping there isn’t a repeat of 2019 when appeals continued after tax districts had to set their levies.

“The county had to issue certain refunds and we had to do a recoupment to recover the money they withheld to do the refunds. We’re hoping we don’t have to do that this year,” Wordelman said.

Lee’s Summit gets about 20% of its revenues from property and personal property tax in it’s $100 million general fund of the budget.

But because of Missouri’s Hancock Amendment it can’t get a windfall of any more than 5% a year. Only Kansas City schools are exempt from that amendment. So no matter how much more collectively homeowners end up getting assessed this year you should see a reduction in most levies to offset some of those property tax increases.

“Our levy and the assessed value kind of goes in contradiction to each other, so as our assessments rise our levy would be rolled lower,” Wordelman explained.

One thing that could have a big impact on levies is Jackson County legislator’s proposed flat assessment hike of 15%. While it would keep anyone from seeing huge increases in home values, taxing districts likely would have to keep their levies a little higher to make up for the decrease in revenue.