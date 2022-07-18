KANSAS CITY, Mo.- 1/8 of a cent of $1 in sales tax money currently goes to the Children’s Services Fund of Jackson County. There’s a chance that rate could double though.

“With the idea of the pandemic and everything else that’s affected child services, the need is definitely there,” Democratic legislator Tony Miller said.

Miller introduced the ordinance Monday. What’s good about it, he says is, the ordinance wouldn’t go into effect unless the people of the county pass it. Miller wants this issue to be put on the November ballot.

“It’s the voters’ decision,” he continued. “Ultimately they will decide. It’s just our job to either put it on the ballot or not.”

Miller says the 1/8th of a cent of a $1 sales tax increase would amount to a $50 a year increase on a Jackson County family of four. Republican legislator Jeanie Lauer had more questions about the measure at Jackson County’s legislature meeting.

“There should be provided public opportunity to hear this vetted and rather than to try to push it through. I think we should provide an opportunity for this to be brought forward, so the public can indeed hear the testimony,” Lauer said.

Miller had no objection to that, so there will be a public hearing. County legislator Ron Finley also brought up Lauer’s concerns.

“For those that may not be familiar with the program or as familiar, and some who are advocating for the program, maybe we ought to have a list of services that are being provided,” Finley said.

The ordinance was not approved Monday. Miller says there will be a public hearing Monday, July 25 at the county legislature’s next meeting at the courthouse.

That way, the public can weigh in before the legislature votes on putting the tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot.