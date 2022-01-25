Jackson County declines charges against officers who shot teen

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview police officers who shot and killed a teenager at a park last year will not face criminal charges.

Officers shot and killed 17-year-old Lance Stephenson, Jr. on May 16.

Court documents show Stephenson took an Uber to Meadowmere Park in Grandview. Stephenson called police, said he was armed, and that he wanted to get into a shootout with officers. Investigators later determined the weapon in Stephenson’s possession was a BB gun.

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the officer-involved shooting.

According to those same documents, investigators determined the officers didn’t use a non-lethal option, such as a bean bag, to shoot Stephenson because they were too far away. The officers also said they told the teenager to put his gun down multiple times, but he shook his head and continued to walk toward the officers.

Officers said they shot Stephenson after he pointed the weapon at them, but he continued to point the gun at them, even after he had been shot.

Court documents show that officers began CPR and other measures to try to save the teenager’s life before emergency medical crews arrived. Stephenson later died at a hospital.

Documents show that investigators found a note in Stephenson’s pocket. They said it included his full name and address. The note also included the line “where I live,” but “live” was crossed out and the word “lived” was added.

After reviewing the case and evidence, the Jackson County Prosecutor determined officers used justifiable force during the shooting, and criminal charges are not warranted.