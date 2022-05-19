LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a possible drowning late Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Unity Village at 1901 NW Blue Parkway near Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on reports that two people were fishing from a small boat when the boat capsized, throwing the two people into the water.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’ reports one of the two people was able to swim to shore and that a body was recovered around 4 p.m.

The name of the victim has not been identified.

A medical examiner is at the scene.

FOX4 will continue to update as new details become available.

