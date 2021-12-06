Jackson County deputies involved in shooting in Blue Springs; highway patrol investigating

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving Jackson County deputies and an armed suspect Monday night.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said the shooting happened near S.E. Moreland School Road and S.E. Taylor Road in Blue Springs.

Forte said deputies were dispatched to the area where they encountered an armed suspect. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No deputies were physically injured in the shooting, Forte said.

