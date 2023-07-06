KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman with autism Thursday.

Officials said 26-year-old Jada Kimbrough walked away from the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City around 9 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen walking north on Oak Street from 13th Street.

She is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The sheriff’s office said Kimbrough has autism and schizoaffective disorder.

Anyone with information about Kimbrough’s location is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-541-8017.