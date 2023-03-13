KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Assessment Department will answer questions about how it calculates property values later this week.

In 2021, Jackson County said it would reassess all properties by this year.

The county assessor has faced criticism over the years from homeowners and property owners who say their properties have been over valued, leading to higher property taxes.

A homeowner living in the Hyde Park area of Kansas City filed a lawsuit over her assessment. Other property owners reported the values of their properties increased by 15 percent or even doubled.

Some homeowners said the assessments caused their property taxes to spike so much they worried how they would pay the bills.

The Jackson County Assessor’s Office plans to talk about exactly what goes into assessing a property Wednesday morning.

Anyone who feels like their Jackson County assessment is incorrect can appeal to the Board of Equalization.