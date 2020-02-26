Jackson County Drug Task Force seizes record-shattering $30.4M worth of drugs in 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A taxpayer-funded program designed to fight substance abuse in and around Kansas City has reported a big year in 2019, shattering the record worth of illegal substance seizures by more than $14 million dollars.

The task force, which is funded by the Community Backed Anti-Crime Tax, seized $30,451,473 worth of illegal drugs, according to a statement from COMBAT. The previous record was set in 2018 with $16,149,483. It’s also more than 2018 and 2017 combined.

“When you compare those numbers, going back 10 years, I think they show we are doing our jobs better,” task force officer-in-charge Dan Cummings said in a statement. “The drugs have always been there, always coming in. We are now catching more of the traffickers and dealers and keeping more of their drugs off the streets.”

Methamphetamine is the biggest drug problem the task force faces. Officers seized 297 pounds of meth, 144 pounds discovered in just one search.

Officers also seized 126 guns last year, almost double that of 2018.

COMBAT Director Vince Ortega stated they focus on seizing drugs and guns before they get out onto the streets as a way to prevent violent crime.