Jackson County ‘evaluating’ COVID-19 restrictions after Kansas City relaxes rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County officials are “evaluating” their COVID-19 health restrictions, but any changes are not expected for about another week.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. stated that he would re-examine the current health order with the help of the county health department director, Bridgette Shaffer, and emergency management coordinator, Troy Schulte. The announcement comes after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he would relax restrictions in the city.

“Throughout this pandemic, the County has worked hard to keep its guidelines consistent with neighboring jurisdictions to lessen confusion and ensure compliance among businesses and residents,” White said.

The county’s most recent change came in January, when restrictions loosened to allow bars and restaurants to serve food and alcohol until midnight with a hard close at 12:30 a.m.

Here is White’s full statement:

At this time, I am in the process of evaluating the County’s current COVID-19 health order with our health department director and emergency management coordinator. “Throughout this pandemic, the County has worked hard to keep its guidelines consistent with neighboring jurisdictions to lessen confusion and ensure compliance among businesses and residents. While we maintain that commitment, our decisions will continue to be guided by science and recommendations of public health experts. “An announcement on changes, if any, to the County’s health order is not expected until late next week. If the guidelines are relaxed, it is important for everyone to remember that COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our community’s health and safety. Masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are still necessary prevention practices until we can all get vaccinated. “I am extremely grateful for the sacrifice, compassion and resilience our community has shown for nearly a year. If we continue to do our part, we will emerge from this pandemic safer and stronger than ever. Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.