Jackson County Executive Frank White gets COVID-19 shot, urges state to supply more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More older folks are getting immunized as Missouri moves into the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Jackson County Executive Frank White was among the first of 3 million more Missourians eligible to receive the life-saving shots as the state begins Phase 1B.

Blacks and Latinos are more likely to be adversely impacted by COVID-19. That’s why White wants to discourage any hesitancy in minority communities to get the vaccine.

Jackson County was one of the first in the metro to start lining up those who want the vaccine, and live or work in the county. White said any shots Jackson County receives from the state are getting into people’s arms in less than a week.

The problem has been getting more shots, or at least a steady supply of the vaccine.

“Our first batch was a little under 1,000,” White said. “We want the state to increase the volume. If they increase the volume, that’s when people will get vaccinated in a short period of time.”

Truman Medical Center said it can do 1,000 shots a day if it can receive that volume of vaccine.

The hospital stated it has begun reaching out to patients 75 and older to schedule vaccinations. The hospital then will move to patients who are at least 65.

Truman Medical Centers have immunized about 6,000 people so far.

President-Elect Joe Biden has set a goal of immunizing a million Americans a day for his first 100 days in office.