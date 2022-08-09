KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. is calling for Missouri Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to provide immediate tax relief to Missourians.

The session would allow elected officials to reconsider HB 2694, which passed the House of Representatives, but never made it to the Senate floor.

The bill is said to allow assessor’s to use the “lowest value reported over a three-year period” when it comes to personal property valuation.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances with the supply chain, the inventory for vehicles is at an all-time low. he low inventory has caused the valuation of vehicles to increase dramatically,” White said. “House Bill No. 2694 filed during the 2022 Regular Session addressed these unforeseen circumstances while maintaining equity and uniformity.”

On Monday, Governor Parson said discussions have started to a hold special session to “pass the LARGEST state income TAX CUT in Missouri history.”

As the nation and Missouri face record inflation, high gas prices, and rising food costs, we want to provide permanent tax relief that provides yearly savings to Missourians… not a temporary stimulus. Governor Mike Parson

