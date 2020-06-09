Jackson County executive outlines proposed CARES Act funding for cities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White has proposed giving half of the county’s CARES Act funds to its cities.

Jackson County received more than $122 million from the federal government’s emergency funding package. Under White’s proposal to the Jackson County Legislature, half of the funds would be distributed to the county’s cities based on the most recent Census data.

If approved by the County Legislature as is, Kansas City would receive the most of any city at more than $27 million while Pleasant Hill, which is primarily located in Cass County, would get just over $500.

In a statement, White said he believes “local elected officials are best suited to address the unique needs in their communities.”

Cities could use the funds to pay for any expense occurred during the COVID-19 public health emergency, such as payroll for public health and public safety employees, emergency financial assistance for residents, care for the homeless and more.

Here’s how White’s proposal breaks down each city’s funding:

Blue Springs – $4,870,864.99

Buckner – $263,657.85

Grain Valley – $1,267,337.49

Grandview – $2,168,590.16

Greenwood – $508,732.27

Independence – 10,179,182.15

Kansas City – $27,642,719.38

Lake Lotawana – $184,002.12

Lake Tapawingo – $62,729.98

Lee’s Summit – $8,484,774.78

Levasy – $7,154.18

Lone Jack – $115,426.65

Oak Grove – $711,754.05

Pleasant Hill – $523.48

Raytown – $2,529,352.97

River Bend – $872.46

Sibley – $31,932.09

Sugar Creek – $284,422.43

Unity Village – $6,368.97

Unincorporated – $2,014,600.72

Kansas City’s proposed CARES Act funding from Jackson County is nearly half of what the city requested.

Kansas City didn’t receive any direct funding from the federal government because it just barely missed the 500,000 population requirement. Therefore, it’s reliant on the four counties that Kansas City sits in — Jackson, Platte, Clay and Cass — for financial support

In May, Mayor Quinton Lucas asked the Jackson County Legislature to give the city more than $54 million.

Lucas said Kansas City needs that funding because it has 44.5% of Jackson County’s population. The money would be split between many departments, including the health, fire and police departments, sanitation, small business assistance and housing assistance.

FOX4 has reached out to Lucas’ office for comment.

White said he hopes the County Legislature approves his proposal, but the decision is now in their hands.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: