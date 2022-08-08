KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frank White III, the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., was selected Monday as the interim CEO and president of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

The KCATA board appointed White at a special meeting Monday, the agency said.

The younger White is currently the vice president of RideKC Development Corp., KCATA’s real estate development subsidiary. The Kansas City Star reports he was initially hired by former CEO Robbie Makinen in 2016, shortly after his father took over as county executive.

White is now taking over after Makinen was forced to resign from the role last month.

The Star reports earlier this summer Makinen was told he would either be fired or forced to resign. Kansas City officials pressured the transportation authority to oust him.

City officials have complained of poor bus service and that Makinen wasn’t willing to provide $20 million in KCATA funds for a city street lighting project. Even though the city eventually got it’s funding, KC leaders threatened to find another bus service if Makinen did leave, sources told the Star.

The KCATA board plans to conduct a national search for a permanent CEO. White will assume interim CEO duties immediately. The board has not released any contract details at this time.

