Jackson County extends bar and restaurant hours, following others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Count leaders have extended the hours that bars and restaurants can be open after other local municipalities issued more relaxed health restrictions.

The order amends dining restrictions, allowing bars and restaurants to serve food and alcohol until 12 a.m. with a hard close at 12:30 a.m.

All other provisions related to indoor dining remain in effect.

The new order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, January 14. It will continue indefinitely with no specific end date.

Executive Frank White, Jr., Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer and MPH and Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Schulte issued the health order today, Jan. 13.

“Let me be clear – our situation has not improved over the past two months. COVID-19 cases are up, our 14-day percent positive remains high as well as hospital capacity,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “However, to remain consistent with neighboring jurisdictions, lessen confusion among residents and create fairness for Eastern Jackson County businesses, we have decided to move forward in this manner.”

This rule does not extend to the City of Kansas City or the City of Independence.

Read the full order from Jackson County.

Just yesterday, Wyandotte County announced it would be moving away from the previous 10 p.m. rule to the 12:30 a.m. hard cap. The move follows Johnson County, Kansas, which originally set the 12 a.m. rule in November. It was one of the most relaxed restrictions in the metro at that time.