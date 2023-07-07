KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County property owners will have more time to file an appeal over large increases in property assessments.

The Jackson County Board of Equalization met Friday afternoon and approved a plan to extend the deadline to 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

The previous deadline was Monday, July 10.

While the news is good for hundreds of property owners who still want to file appeals, they will need to do it through a virtual meeting.

The Jackson County Assessor’s office announced Friday afternoon property owners would no longer be able to walk in to its office in Downtown Kansas City to file an appeal. Instead, anyone using that location will need to schedule a virtual appointment with the assessment department by calling (877) 895-9675. You can also do so by going online and clicking here.

The Board of Equalization will start Property Valuation Appeals hearings on Monday, July 10.

Also happening Monday, Jackson County legislators are expected to discuss an item that would cap a person’s property tax assessment at 15% of the 2019 tax valuation.

The Jackson County Assessor’s Office said the average property assessment increase if 30%, but some homeowners said their assessments have skyrocketed by more than 100%.

In Missouri, assessments are completed every other year, on the odd-numbered years.

Taxing authorities, including school boards, fire districts, water districts, libraries, cities, and other authorities in the county are responsible for setting and adjusting tax rates.