RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Jackson County family demands answers. Their loved one, a father of three, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning.

Those who knew and loved Kyle Clary said it isn’t fair.

Clary, who was about to turn 37 in July, was killed at the intersection of Blue Ridge and Gregory boulevards in the early hours Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s report said they were called at 12:25 a.m.

Blurry surveillance video from a neighbor shows a car hitting him and then failing to stop. The car that hit Clary appears to run the red light before hitting the man.

Clary’s loved ones said he was walking home from a nearby tavern. They said he was prone to do that rather than to drink and drive. Clary was a maintenance worker at a KC-area college and a father to three children, including an 18-month-old baby girl.

“He was a great person, and he didn’t deserve this,” Brie Martin, Clary’s fiancée, said.

That surveillance video shows other cars were present as Clary’s body lay in the street.

A Raytown Police spokesperson said they don’t know the cross-streets of Blue Ridge and Gregory to be a dangerous area. On Friday, FOX4 News witnessed several cars speeding in that area, including at least one that ran a red light.

“I have my 18-month-old waking up asking for her dad, and she doesn’t get to see him anymore. Every morning for the past two mornings, she’s been waking up yelling for him. It’s not fair,” Martin said.

The family complains it isn’t fair that Clary should die like this, especially after making the responsible choice to avoid drinking and driving.

MSHP has no tips so far on who killed Clary, including a description of the car that hit him.

“There are multiple people who know what happened to my brother, and nobody has come forward. I hope their moral compass allows them to give us a little bit of information,” Sydney Stogner, Clary’s sister, said.

“Call in anonymously if you have to. It doesn’t matter either way. We just want the information so we can begin this healing process because we’re never going to get our loved one back,” Ryan Clary, the victim’s brother, added.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.

The family is finalizing Clary’s funeral plans. They have started a GoFundMe account to assist with expenses associated with this death.