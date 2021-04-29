Jackson County golf course closed longer than expected after sod work doesn’t take

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County’s Fred Arbanas Golf Course will be closed longer than expected after someone used the wrong chemical and damaged 95% of the greens.

Jackson County Parks + Rec was originally scheduled to open on May 4, but the work won’t be completed in time. The county hopes to reopen the golf course on June 11.

“I know this is not the news that any of us want to hear,” said Parks + Rec Director Michele Newman. “It was not an easy decision for us to make, however, it is necessary as preparing the best putting surface possible takes time and patience.”

The department said the easiest way to restore the greens is to lay new sod and Jackson County approved $28,000 to pay for the repairs.

The restoration process started earlier this month. The sod came from Colorado, was dormant when it arrived, and did not take root. The county will pay an extra $3,000 to fix the problem.

“The weather will also have an impact on our efforts, so we are hopeful conditions are better than they have been the past few weeks to allow us to reopen by our tentatively scheduled date,” Newman said.

The Parks + Rec Department said golfers with annual memberships have been notified of the closure. It plans to compensate members with an additional month membership. The county will also honor requests for full or partial refunds.

The Par 3 course and driving range will remain open during this time.